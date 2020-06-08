Vicky Kaushal has a fun time as he grooves with Kirti Kulhari on Wakhra Swag in a throwback video

Vicky Kaushal is a treat to watch as he shakes a leg with his Uri: The Surgical Strike co-star Kirti Kulhari and a crew member in a throwback video.

Amid the lockdown, Vicky Kaushal has been treating fans with some stunning photos while staying at home and his fans are just loving it. Recently, post the cyclone Nisarga, Vicky shared the breathtaking view from his balcony and left everyone in awe of nature. Not only this, but the actor who is spending his quarantine period with his brother Sunny Kaushal has been giving major siblings goals too. From flipping eggs to turning a hairstylist, the Kaushal brothers are doing it all.

Recently, we came across a throwback video where Vicky along with his Uri: The Surgical Strike co-star Kirti Kulhari is shaking a leg with a crew member from the film. In this video shared by a fan, we can see the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor looking uber cool donning a white t-shirt and blue denim with matching white shoes. On the other hand, Kirti looks pretty donning a printed top and pink coloured shorts. Vicky is standing in between whereas Kirti is standing on his right side and the crew member along with the clapboard is standing on his left side. The three start dancing on a field track as the song Wakhra Swag plays in the background. They all end up laughing out loud at the end of the video.

(Also Read: Vicky Kaushal compared to Leonardo DiCaprio for doing a scene phenomenally in Manmarziyaan; The actor responds)

For the uninitiated, Uri: The Surgical Strike is directed and written by debutant Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, and . The plot is a dramatised account of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, following Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army, who plays a leading role in the events. The film which was released on 11 January 2019 was a huge hit and has been a recipient of various accolades.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was gearing up for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor before the lockdown. The film was supposed to go on floors next month. However, owing to lockdown, the start of shooting has been delayed. As per reports, Takht's shooting will soon begin. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic which will release on January 15, 2021.

Check out the video here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×