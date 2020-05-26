Vicky Kaushal has a perfect defense against handshakes & high fives during COVID 19 & it is amusing

As India’s battle against COVID 19 gets intense, Vicky Kaushal comes with his defence against handshakes and people coming for high fives.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic has hit India, there has been a sense of anxiety across India. So far over 1.4 lakh people have been infected by the virus while over 4100 people have lost their lives to this highly transmissible virus in India. In wake of the COVID 19 outbreak, the nation has been witnessing a countrywide lockdown for two months now. Besides, social distancing has emerged as the only way to curtail the widespread of this deadly virus.

In fact, even after the lockdown will end, we will be required to take certain precaution in order to keep COVID 19 at bay. Amid this, Vicky Kaushal has come up with a perfect defence to save himself from people coming for high fives and handshakes. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor shared a video of himself practising hand combat skills. It was indeed a throwback video but is quite apt at the current situation. Vicky even captioned the image as, “My response to handshakes and high fives.”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s video practising hand combats:

Meanwhile, Vicky has been missing his shooting days amid the ongoing lockdown. The Raazi star also shared a throwback picture of himself while he was seen learning horse riding. To note, the actor has some interesting movies in the pipeline at the moment which including Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Uddham Singh, and ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht which is set in the Mughal era. The movie will revolve around the story of the two warring Mughal princes, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. While Vicky will be seen playing the role of Aurangzeb, Takht will also star as Dara Shikoh, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Jahanara Begum, Anil Kapoor as Shah Jahan and as Dilras Banu. Besides, it will also feature Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

