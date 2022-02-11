Vicky Kaushal has a perfect Punjabi reaction to Sidharth Malhotra's handsome pics in green fields

Among the handsome stars in Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra often brightens up social media when he drops his photos and leaves his fans gushing over his Punjabi genes. And his recent photos have already begun to make a rage on social media, all thanks to his charming smile and fabulous style. The actor, who has been busy shooting Yodha, has dropped new photos whilst posing in the green fields and seeing them, Vicky Kaushal also was reminded of the Punjabi connection.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth shared handsome photos while he soaked in the winter sunshine. He is seen clad in a white sweater with distressed blue jeans. With a clean-shaven look, the Yodha star seemed to stretch and soak in the natural hues. Sharing the photos, Sidharth wrote, "Own your morning, Own your day, Own your life." Reacting to the handsome star's photos, Vicky seemed to be reminded of the green fields in Punjab and he wrote, "Baajre da sitta."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Sidharth has been on cloud nine since the success of his film Shershaah. The film co-starring Kiara Advani with Sidharth released last year on Amazon Prime Video and won hearts. Now, he will be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film is backed by Karan Johar and is being directed by Sagar Omble and Pushkar Ojha. Besides this, he will also be seen in Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. He has already shot for Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. It will also be released this year.

