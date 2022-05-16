Vicky Kaushal has a sweet reply to Katrina Kaif's wish for him; Says 'Shaadishuda wala Birthday'

Today marks Vicky Kaushal's 34th birthday and he is currently having a blast ringing on his special day with wife-actor Katrina Kaif, in New York. On this special occasion, he received an adorable wish from his ladylove on social media. Katrina shared romantic photos, and wrote on Instagram: "New York Wala Birthday. My heart. Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER”. In the first picture, the Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara actress is lovingly looking at her husband while he wraps his hands around her, while, in the second, Vicky is seen kissing her cheeks.

Soon after, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor sweetly responded to Katrina's romantic birthday wish. He commented: "Shaadishuda wala Birthday!!!" In the photo, the Ek Tha Tiger actress is seen donning a white printed shirt and paired with a white camisole, while, Kaushal sported a blue full-sleeves T-shirt. To note, this is Vicky's first birthday post his wedding with Katrina. The couple tied the knot at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in a grand yet intimate ceremony on 9 December 2021 after keeping their relationship under wraps, and ever since the two celebrities have been treating their fans to mushy photos.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post:

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's comment:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have an interesting line-up of films. The Raazi actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani which will hit the cinema halls on June 10, 2022. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, the Sanju actor will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Anand Tiwari untitled next with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Katrina, on the other hand, will star next in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and is directed by Sriram Raghavan. She will be next seen in the action-thriller film, Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film is set to hit the big screens on Eid 2023. She also has Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif kissed by Vicky Kaushal on his 'New York Wala Birthday'; Actress says You make everything better