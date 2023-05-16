Vicky Kaushal has THIS perfect return gift for his fans and it has a Zara Hatke Zara Bachke connection; WATCH

All eyes are on Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan ever since the trailer of their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released yesterday in Mumbai. The actors kickstarted the promotional spree with a bang. They made a stunning entry at the trailer launch event venue in an auto rickshaw and even danced on dhol beats. Well, the trailer has already created a lot of hype and taken the excitement levels of all the fans to another level. Today as the actor celebrates his birthday, he has a special gift for all his fans. The team of the film decided to launch the first song of the film today and Vicky has shared the teaser.

Vicky Kaushal shares the teaser of the first song from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kushal shared a video of him thanking all his fans. He said that he is extremely happy and overwhelmed with thw amount of love that the trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has received from the fans and it has gone on to become number 1 on Youtube. Well, stating that in response to this beautiful gift that he has received from his fans, he is all set to give them a return gift by releasing the first song of the film. He even played the song in his car and teased all his fans. The song seems to be a slow romantic number which is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and voiced by Arijit Singh.

Check it out:

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, is an exciting family entertainer. Directed by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: 5 times the actor impressed netizens with his dance moves on social media