Vicky Kaushal has a unique relationship with coffee; Here's what happens to him when he is 5 cups down

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most handsome hunks in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The Bollywood heartthrob has become one of the most bankable actors today. Vicky has proven his mettle with films like Masaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike among others. He also enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on his social media handle. Vicky’s posts and pictures are always a treat for his fans. Today again, Vicky was seen melting hearts with his latest Instagram post.

The ‘Uri’ actor shares a unique relationship with coffee and his new post explains it. In the photographs, the actor is seen enjoying his fifth cup of coffee. In the first photograph, he is looking away from the camera, while in the second picture, he intensely gazes into the camera. But the last picture has our heart, as he shows off his goofy side in it. Vicky captioned the post as, "Ladies and gentlemen, this is coffee no. 5 !!!". Soon Vicky’s fans rushed to the comment section and shared their reviews. Vicky's Raazi co-star Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "Byyyy goddd," along with fire emoticons, while Neha Dhupia said, “Comp!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in the titular role in Sardar Udham. The actor recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie. He will also be seen with Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The Shashank Khaitan directorial is slated to release on June 10 this year.

