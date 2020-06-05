Vicky Kaushal has your weekend movie plans sorted as he comes up with the perfect suggestion

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share his movie recommendation with fans. The Uri star has been making the most of his time at home amid the lockdown by bingeing on movies and web shows.

Amid the lockdown, one of the toughest decisions to make for all of us at home is about the film to binge on. However, stars like and Ananya Panday have been recommending their favourite flicks to their fans amid the lockdown to keep them entertained. And now, it looks like Vicky Kaushal too has come up with his own perfect suggestion to sort out your weekend movie plans at home. The Uri star has been spending time at home with family and watching shows and films.

Recently, Vicky took to his Instagram story to share the perfect film suggestion and it is bound to leave you entertained over the weekend. The Sanju star recommended the 2014 film Whiplash starring Miles Teller and J. K. Simmons in the lead. The film revolves around the relationship between an aspiring drummer and an abusive bandleader. How the layers of their relationship are explored makes the story of the film interesting. Vicky recommended the same to his fans as he shared a poster of the same.

Amid the lockdown, the actor had earlier also recommended a show called Peaky Blinders in an Ask Me session with his fans. Often, Vicky drops stunning photos while staying at home and his fans love it. Recently, post the cyclone Nisarga, Vicky shared the breathtaking view from his balcony and left everyone in awe of nature. On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar’s Shaheed Udham Singh Biopic. The film is slated to release on January 15, 2021. Apart from this, Vicky also has ’s magnum opus Takht with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

Here’s Vicky Kaushal’s movie recommendation:

