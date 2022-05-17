Vicky Kaushal holds Katrina Kaif close in UNSEEN photo from his birthday celebrations in NYC

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently holidaying in New York. The pictures and videos from their vacation have been making fans go gaga over the gorgeous lovebirds. Recently, the URI actor celebrated his birthday there too. The husband-and-wife duo blessed fans’ feeds with glimpses from the celebrations. And now, an unseen picture of the couple from the birthday celebrations has surfaced on social media and it screams love. Have you seen it yet?

A few moments back, a fan account posted a new and unseen picture of Vicky and Katrina. In the photo, the Masaan actor is seen holding Katrina close as they pose for a selfie with a group of people. The couple looks extremely happy and their bright smiles stand as proof of the same. Katrina is seen donning an adorable white dress. Her long and beautiful tresses are left open, while she sports fresh and minimal makeup. Vicky can be seen wearing a navy-blue tee-shirt with denim pants and a cap. Going by their attires, it looks like the photo is from Vicky’s birthday celebrations.

Vicky Kaushal holds Katrina Kaif close in an unseen photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have an interesting line-up of films. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, the actress has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline. She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina will also share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.