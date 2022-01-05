Vicky Kaushal impressed by a fan's special 'Dal Bati Churma' inspired note for him in Indore; PIC

Vicky Kaushal is quite active on social media, and the star keeps updating his fans with the happenings around him by posting pictures and videos over the social media space. The actor’s Instagram handle is a delight and recently the actor shared an adorable picture of a fan who had a special message for the National Award-winning actor on a poster. Vicky posted a snap of a teenage fan from Indore who is smilingly carrying a poster with a sweet message written on it.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vicky posted a snap of a fan carrying a placard with a special rhyming message dedicated to the actor. The message read as, “Dal Baati Churma, Vicky Bhaiya Soorma.” For the unversed, Dal Baati and Churma is a traditional delicacy from Rajasthan that is popular. Along with the post, Vicky wrote, “Indore!” and added a laughing with teary eyes, and heart emoticon.

Check out his post here:

Vicky was delighted to see the adorable tribute from his fan and it has left the star smiling.

On December 9, 2021, Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in a dreamy destination wedding in Rajasthan, and fans are still in awe of the sweet couple.

On the professional front, Vicky was last seen in ‘Sardar Udham’, he has a number of projects in the pipeline including Sam Bahadur, The Immortal Ashwatthama and Mr Lele.

