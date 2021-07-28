Vicky Kaushal indulges in homemade 'makkhan' parathas but also stays on top of his fitness game.

Vicky Kaushal and his love for food is known well by those who follow him and his die-hard fans. The actor keeps his diet in control but also does not hesitate when he has to let loose and indulge in some good food. Recently, Vicky Kaushal indulged in great homemade parathas with homemade makkhan (butter). The actor shared a photo of the mouth-watering parathas on his Instagram Story and chose a Jaden Smith song to vibe along with it.

While there's no doubt that Vicky may have consumed a little more calories than expected, thanks to the carb meal. The actor made sure to stay on top of his fitness game. After relishing a meal of parathas, Vicky was back at the gym later during the day to burn the extra calories.

The actor shared a video from the gym and flaunted his ripped body. He captioned the video, "Time to get the makkhan out." Check out Vicky Kaushal's post below:

As per reports, the actor is currently shooting for Mr Lele and prepping for his mega drama The Immortal Aswatthama with Uri director Aditya Dhar. The cast and crew are set to leave for Europe next month and are awaiting their visas. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed on Tuesday that apart from Vicky and Sara Ali Khan, the makers are also in talks with Suneil Shetty for a pivotal role. Click the link below to read more about it.

