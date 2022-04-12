Vicky Kaushal indulges in midnight cricket session with his team; Do not miss his shot in the end

Vicky Kaushal is making the most of his married life with Katrina Kaif these days. The couple recently spent some quality time with each other on their tropical vacation. The pictures of which had taken the internet by a storm. Now it looks like they are back to their respective work. Vicky was spotted at the airport yesterday as she jetted off for his next shoot. Later in the night, the actor took to his Instagram stories to share a video of him playing cricket with his team.

In the video, we can see Vicky Kaushal and his entire team in the middle of the night all geared up to play cricket in a park with proper lights and setup. The actor can be seen batting. He is wearing a white tee that he has paired with cargo pants and a cap to complete his look. The moment ball comes to him, the actor hits a shot and we can hear everyone clapping. Sharing this video, Vicky wrote “Midnight game with the team”.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif had recently taken to her Instagram stories too to share a picture of the breakfast that she cooked for hubby Vicky Kaushal. This indeed caught the attention of all the fans and they loved it.

Talking about the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera as he collaborates with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan. The first look of which is already out and it has gained a lot of hype.

