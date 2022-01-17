Vicky Kaushal interacts with people on Indore streets, fans comment 'Dukh khatam hogaya'; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal has been grabbing all the limelight ever since he has tied the knot with Katrina Kaif. The couple recently celebrated their first Lohri together and the pictures from their celebration have still been doing the rounds on the internet. For the unversed, Vicky is in Indore currently shooting for a film with Sara Ali Khan. Several pictures of both Sara and Vicky from the sets of their film have also come out leaving fans excited and now a video of the actor talking to his fans on the streets of Indore is going viral for all the right reasons.

In the video, we can see Vicky Kaushal dressed in normal attire as he appears to have taken a break from his shoot on the sets of the film. The actor is sitting on his bike in the middle of the road as he is looking up towards a fan who is trying to talk to him. The fan can be heard asking Vicky to visit the temple as it is very famous. The Raazi actor also replies to the fan but his voice cannot be heard clearly. The way he interacts with his fans proves that Vicky indeed is too down to earth. Vicky is wearing a light blue tee over denim and has paired it with a maroon jacket.

Take a look:

To note, Vicky has been shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie with Sara Ali Khan. Interestingly, this will mark Sara’s first collaboration with Vicky and the team has been shooting for the same in the locales of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. According to media reports, this Laxman Utekar directorial is a sequel of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

