Vicky Kaushal is back with uber cool dance video; guaranteed to leave you 'obsessed'- WATCH

Some time back, a video went viral in which Vicky Kaushal was seen grooving on a Punjabi song titled Obsessed. Undoubtedly, because of his outstanding dancing skills, the song made a place in almost everyone's playlist. Now, the Uri actor is back with another dancing video.

Vicky Kaushal is back with another dancing video

Vicky Kaushal is the current heartthrob of the nation and women just can't stop gushing over him. While on one hand the actor is giving outstanding performances in each film, it's also his off-screen aura and social media presence that create craze in his fans. Once again, Vicky shared another video in which he can be seen grooving on a new Punjabi song. In fact, the actor also shared that it's the only way he can do photoshoots. In the video, he can be seen wearing a dashing grey suit paired with white sneakers and black glasses. Have a look:

Going back in time, while Vicky was promoting his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which co-starred Sara Ali Khan, a video went viral in which he was seen grooving on a Punjabi track called Obsessed.

Netizens react

After the video went viral on Instagram, netizens started reacting. While one of them wrote, "Itni energy yaar (So much energy)" another one wrote, "This look suits him beautifully." Well, the comment section was flooded with heart-eyed, red hearts, and fire emojis.

Vicky Kaushal's work front

As of now, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his film titled The Great Indian Family. In fact, he has also launched the first song of the movie called Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja. The song was launched before the festival of Janmashtami. Moreover, the actor's upcoming film is helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and it is a family comedy-drama in which he will be seen alongside Manushi Chillar. Well, Vicky is obviously excited to be a Yash Raj Film's hero.

Also, as seen in the video, Kaushal is keeping a long beard because reportedly, he is shooting for Chhava in which he will play the role of Sambhaji. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.