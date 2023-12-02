Vicky Kaushal is elated as his 'childhood hero' Sachin Tendulkar watches Sam Bahadur, lauds his acting

Meghna Gulzar's directorial, Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, hit theaters on December 1. Despite a box office clash with the star-studded Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, Sam Bahadur is doing well at the box office.

The film's anticipation drew legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to a recent screening, where he not only watched the film but also posed with Vicky and offered his review on both the movie and the actor's performance.

Vicky Kaushal had a memorable weekend as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar, watched his latest film, Sam Bahadur, in Khar on Saturday. Former cricketers Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar were also present for the screening. Vicky joined them to witness their live reactions.

Post-screening, Sachin praised the film, stating, "It's a very good film. I was super impressed by Vicky's acting. It truly felt like Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was present. The body language was incredible. It's an important film for all generations to watch, to know the history of our country."

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor, overjoyed as Sachin, his childhood hero, watched and enjoyed his film. He expressed his happiness on Instagram, sharing a picture with the former cricketer, both beaming with smiles. The caption read, "My childhood hero saw my film today! #IAmOk!!! Thank you @sachintendulkar Sir for your kind words. I'll cherish them for a lifetime. #SAMबहादुर IN CINEMAS!!!"

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is centered on the life of India’s inaugural Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. His military service spanned over four decades and included participation in five wars. Being the first Indian Army officer promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, his pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war resulted in the establishment of Bangladesh.

Alongside Vicky, the film features Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Sam’s wife.

