Vicky Kaushal is 'forever grateful' as he celebrates 1 year of Sardar Udham; Shares unseen PICS

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising and talented actors to emerge in the country in recent years. He made his debut with the 2015 drama Masaan with Richa Chadha in the lead. Later, Vicky gained wider recognition in 2018 after he starred in roles like Raazi and Sanju after which he proved his mettle time and again on the big screen with his roles in films. The actor has been creating a massive buzz these days for his impressive lineup of films.

Today, Vicky's hit 2021 film Sardar Udham has completed a year of its release and on this special occasion, the actor took to his social media handle and shared unseen behind-the-scenes pictures from his historical drama film. Vicky captioned the post: "It’s been a year. Forever grateful. #SardarUdham." The film was based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar and Vicky essayed the titular role.

About Sardar Udham

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, it also starred Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu, and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles. Sardar Udham also received a positive response from the critics and the audience.

Vicky Kaushal's work front

On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky also has Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Vicky Kaushal's new movie

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aanand L Rai and Vicky will be collaborating on a project together that is slated to go on floors next year.

