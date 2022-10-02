Vicky Kaushal is listening to THIS song of Dilijit Dosanjh on loop; Calls it ‘Bliss’

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sam Bahadur and the actor has been prepping a lot for the film. He also flew to Jodhpur for the shoot and was also clicked at the airport with Fatima Sana Shaikh. He is an amazing actor who rose to prominence with supporting roles in Raazi and Sanju. His film Uri: The Surgical Strike made him win the National Film Award for Best Actor. However, he also loves to listen to music and especially Punjabi. He has often shared his favourite songs on his Instagram stories.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vicky dropped a video while traveling out in the city and flaunting his moves on Diljit Dosanjh’s Champagne song. The URI star was looking handsome in a checkered shirt and cap. He had a cool pair of shades on. Vicky was seen enjoying himself in the car while lip-syncing to the new and peppy Punjabi number. Sharing the video, Vicky called it ‘Bliss’.