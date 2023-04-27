Vicky Kaushal is ‘melting’ and the reason is not summer but his gorgeous wife Katrina Kaif’s latest pics

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her beauty is talked about a lot and fans love to see her pictures or videos that she posts on social media. Katrina is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses and there is no denying this fact. It is always a visual treat for the fans when they spot her at events all dolled up or when she shares her candid clicks on social media. Today was a good day as the actress shared a couple of her pictures and made her fans swoon over them.

Katrina Kaif shares her latest pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a couple of pictures on her social media. In the pictures, we can see her wearing a cream-coloured sleeveless top and layered it with a white netted jacket. She has left her hair open and sports a no-makeup look. It seems like these pics are taken on her balcony as we can see some amazing green plants in the background. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress looks happy in all her clicks. The moment she shared her pictures, fans have been showering love in the comments section. But the one comment that has all our hearts is that of hubby Vicky Kaushal. The actor took to the comments section and posted some melting emojis and some heart emojis.

Check it out:

Katrina Kaif work front

Katrina is all set to be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will soon start shooting for Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the OTT hit Govinda Naam Mera, which featured him in the titular role. He recently wrapped up the upcoming Sam Manekshaw biopic which has been titled Sam Bahadur. The autobiographical drama marks his second collaboration with director Meghna Gulzar. He has a promising line-up of films including Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy, and Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

