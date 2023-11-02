Vicky Kaushal is 'paying attention to his body' because of Katrina Kaif, says Yasmin Karachiwala

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are two of the biggest and most successful names in Bollywood. As a couple also, they are extensively talked about across the board. Recently, fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala spoke about how the Sam Bahadur actor has started working on his body after being with Katrina. Let's find out what she said.

Katrina Kaif inspires Vicky Kaushal to focus on his body

Both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are also known for their amazing physique which is hard to achieve. In an interview with The Lallantop, fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala spoke about how the actress has inspired her hubby to focus on his body. She said, “Vicky Kaushal has started paying attention to his body after being with Katrina.” She also said that Vicky worked really hard on his body for his upcoming film Sam Bahadur.

Yasmin Karachiwala on Katrina Kaif

In the same interview, Yasmin said that Katrina has struggled really hard to get to where she is now. She said, "Katrina hasn’t had it easy in the film industry. Her struggle has been quite hard. She works hard to get what she wants, including the body types that she had in her movie.”

Yasmin has been sometimes featured on Kat's workout videos on social media. The fitness expert said that Kaif does a "mixture of functional training, pilates and hard weight training."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's work front

Kaif is currently gearing up for the action thriller film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The film is slated to release theatrically during Diwali in November. Apart from that, she will be also seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi. It is scheduled to release on December 8, clashing with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha.

Vicky, on the other hand, will appear as India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film will hit the screen on December 1st. His last release, The Great Indian Family, turned out to be a critical and commercial dud.

