Vicky Kaushal is ‘pure and genuine soul' admits Bad Newz co-star Ammy Virk: 'It’s rare to find...'

Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, who locked horns with each other on-screen in Bad Newz, have strengthened their bond in real life. The bromance chemistry was evident, be it on their respective social media accounts or while promoting the film. Ammy recently opened up about his bond with Vicky on the sets of the recently released movie.

The Bad Newz actor called spending time with Vicky "one of the most fun" experiences on set.

During a new interview with News18 Showsha, Ammy Virk shared his experience of working with his co-star Vicky Kaushal. Ammy spoke about how they channelled their inner bromance while promoting the film.

Referring to him as his "brother", the Bad Newz actor said, "I loved promoting our film as we had a blast in every city, enjoying delicious food and listening to great music together."

He said that the Uri actor is a "pure and genuine soul" and he is a rare personality.

Earlier, during the promotions of Bad Newz, Ammy Virk revealed that he played Punjabi songs for hours on the set and bonded with Vicky Kaushal over the tracks.

Ammy stated that Vicky is "responsible" for making Punjabi songs a hit and he doesn't take credit for it.

Vicky, who felt shy at the moment, expressed that Ammy scolds him every time he refuses to take credit for making Punjabi music famous among the masses.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz starred Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The film was released in the theatres on July 19. The film explores the theme of a rare medical condition called heteropaternal superfecundation.

Neha Dhupia played a pivotal role in the recently released movie. The film is produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

On the work front, Ammy Virk will be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein. It will hit the screens on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. Ammy has worked in movies like 83 and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has Chhava in the pipeline. He is playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji's son, Maratha emperor, Sambhaji in the upcoming movie.

