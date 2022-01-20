Vicky Kaushal jams on Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s track as he gets stuck in morning traffic ahead of shoot; Watch

Vicky Kaushal has been quite active on social media and never misses a chance to leave fans amused. He is often seen sharing interesting updates about his shoot life and his social media updates are proof. To note, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet to be directorial with Sara Ali Khan in Indore. And while he is having a gala time there, Vicky’s recent post gave a glimpse of his morning jam routine as he was heading for the shoot.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky shared a video of himself basking in the Indore sun while sitting in a car. He was dressed in a light coloured t-shirt and had completed his look with a cap and a trendy pair of sunglasses. While Vicky was stuck in the jam he took it as an opportunity to enjoy some soulful music by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and was jamming to his song ‘Saanson Ki Mala Pe’. He captioned the image as, “morning jam”.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s morning jam video here:

Earlier, Vicky had also shared a video of director Laxman Utekar having a conversation with his team on the sets and it had got the audience excited about the project. Talking about Laxman Utekar’s movie, the movie will mark Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor’s first collaboration with Sara Ali Khan. It is reported that the movie is a sequel to Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

