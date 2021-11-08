Vicky Kaushal joins league of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn as he collaborates with Bear Grylls for Into The Wild

Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly on a roll these days in both personal and professional life. While he has been making headlines for his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif, his last outing Sardar Udham has left everyone in awe. Clearly, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor has proved his mettle time and again. And now, Vicky is back in the headlines for his new adventure as he joins hands with renowned British adventurer Bear Grylls for the upcoming episode of Into The Wild.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared the poster of the new episode of Into The Wild wherein he looked all set to take on the adventures with Bear Grylls. In the captions, the Manmarziyan actor expressed his excitement about being a part of the show and called it the adventure of a lifetime. He wrote, “An adventure of a lifetime with none other than survival expert @beargrylls, let's see what he has planned for me”. Interestingly, Vicky has joined the league of celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Rajinikanth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi etc who have earlier been a part of the show. His episode will air on November 12 this year.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post:

Meanwhile, the gossipmills are abuzz about his wedding with rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif. According to media reports, Vicky and Katrina, who have been dating each other for a while now, had their roka recently post the Diwali celebrations. This isn’t all. The media reports also suggest that the rumoured couple is likely to tie the knot in December this year.

