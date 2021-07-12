Vicky Kaushal just cracked the code to 'joy' as he wins over his niece using THIS cute way; PHOTO

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share the cutest photo with his niece. With the photo, Vicky also shared how he managed to form a bond with the little munchkin.

Actor Vicky Kaushal is among the popular stars who has a huge fan following on social media. The URI star often drops glimpses from his life on social media and leaves netizens gushing over them. While he has been prepping for his upcoming film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Vicky has been sharing photos from his workout sessions. And now, it seems, his focus shifted to winning over his niece's heart. His recent post gives away tips that could come in handy for his fans to win over kids.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky dropped a cute photo with his niece. In the photo, he is seen holding a little girl in his arms while smiling away. He is seen planting a sweet kiss on the girl's hand while she smiles and plays. The URI actor seemed to be enjoying his 'Tayaji' victory moment as he managed to form a bond with the little one. In his caption, Vicky revealed how he won over his niece. He wrote, "Took a lot of ghumi-ghumi and joker-ing around for this Tayaji to befriend his little Bhatiji . #joy."

Take a look:

As soon as Vicky dropped the cute photo, netizens began sharing the same on social media. Many dropped hearts in the comment section. A fan wrote, "You are so cuteeeee." Another wrote, "She is so lovely." A few days back, Vicky won over hearts with a masked selfie as he began shooting for his next project. Last week, Vicky also brought home a new luxury vehicle and shared a special photo on social media with it.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film will feature him in a superhero avatar. The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film reportedly will star Sara Ali Khan with Vicky. However, no official announcement of it has been made. Besides this, Vicky also has a film with Manushi Chhillar, Sam Bahadur and Sardar Udham Singh in his kitty.

