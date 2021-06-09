Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif are together CONFIRMS Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

In a recent chat, Ray actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor spoke about a relationship rumour in the industry that is true. While talking about it, he revealed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are together.

It seems that the cat about actors and Vicky Kaushal's relationship is finally out of the bag and it is all thanks to Ray actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. For a while now, rumours of Vicky and Katrina's relationship have been rife and every time the two are seen leaving the same spot in the city, those rumours get fuelled even more. However, this time, the fact about them being in a relationship was confirmed by Harsh in a chat with Zoom TV.

In a chat show by Zoom TV, Harsh appeared as a guest and in a fun round of quick questions, he was asked which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move? To this, Harsh was quick to reveal, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for it? I don't know." Well, that's the first time an industry actor has openly confirmed Vicky and Katrina's relationship. The two have not yet gone on record to confirm the same.

However, from time to time, rumours of them spending time together surfaced and it left their fans excited. On Vicky's birthday, Katrina had gone on to pen a wish for him with a photo from his film URI. This year, a photo from her Alibaug trip with Isabelle had surfaced on social media where fans of Katrina had spotted Vicky's reflection in the glass behind her. The actress had taken the photo down as well. However, before she could take it down, the picture went viral among her fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has Phone Bhoot lined up with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Sooryavanshi with . On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama and Sardar Udham Singh.

