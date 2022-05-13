Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif delight a fan as they pose for a selfie on their USA trip; PIC

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular and loved couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Since their wedding in December, fans have been going gaga over the lovebirds. Whenever a picture featuring the two actors hit social media, it goes viral in no time, with netizens flocking the comments section with love-filled and sweet responses. Currently, the duo is spending some quality time together on their holiday in New York. Amid this, a fan took to social media and shared a selfie that he got to click with the stars.

In the photo shared by the fan on Instagram, one can see him standing between Katrina and Vicky. The Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara actress is seen dressed in a printed dress that she layered with a white cardigan. Katrina wore her hair down with a side parting while she accessorized her look with shades and did not wear any makeup. On the other hand, Vicky is seen dressed in a red and green checkered shirt, along with a cap and sunglasses. The couple smiled at the camera as they posed for the selfie.

Sharing this picture, the fan captioned the post, “Look who I met today (heart eye emoji) Beautiful souls (heart emojis) @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 Thank u guys.”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s picture with fan:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have an interesting line-up of films. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, the actress has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline. She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina will also share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

