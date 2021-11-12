Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif have Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani on their wedding guest list?

Although actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have always refrained from confirming their relationship, rumour mills has it that they have fallen head over heels for each other. A month ago, Roka rumours of the two took social media by storm. Now, multiple media portals have reported that the rumoured lovebirds are gearing up to tie the knot in the month of December this year. The recent development to the news reportedly contains intriguing details of their wedding guest list.

As detailed by India Today, the Bollywood lovebirds haven’t officially sent out their wedding invites, but they have reportedly asked their industry friends to remain free between December 7 to 9. As per the report, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding guest list apparently includes many prominent names from the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal are among the few names on the couple’s guest list. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited.

Speaking of their bond, rumours of Katrina Kaif dating Vicky Kaushal began back in the year 2018. It so happened that while making an appearance on the famous chat show, Koffee With Karan season 6, Katrina Kaif openly admitted that she would look good opposite actor Vicky Kaushal on the silver screen.

Later when Kaushal graced the same show, the Uri star was shown short footage of Katrina’s answer. Enticed by her beauty, Vicky nearly fainted while listening to Katrina’s statement. Later in 2019, the duo trended big time after being spotted on a dinner date together in the dream city, Mumbai. Photos from the date went insanely viral on social media, thereby sparking romance rumours online.

Ever since then, fans believe that the duo are in a relationship. Now, seemingly that the couple is all set to welcome a new chapter of their lives. For those unaware, before Katrina Kaif headed for the shoot of Tiger 3, Roka rumours of the couple left their fans rejoiced. However, Katrina’s team later confirmed that were no truth to the online rumours. Well, now we just have to wait for the couple to reveal the truth.

