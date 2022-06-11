Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif have SURPRISING reactions after Farah Khan says former has found ‘someone else’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since the lovebirds tied the knot in a dreamy December wedding last year, fans and netizens have been going gaga over their loved-up photos on social media. Their undeniable chemistry and adorable social media PDA leave fans swooning over them while they keep on coming back for more. Amid this, a few moments back, both Vicky and Katrina indulged in some fun social media banter with Farah Khan as the filmmaker claimed that the Sardar Udham actor has ‘found someone else’.

A few moments back, Farah Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a beautiful photo with Vicky. Both of them stood against a wall as they posed for a photo in the beautiful country of Croatia. While Vicky looked dapper in his casual attire featuring a white tee shirt and blue denim pants, Farah was seen looking effortlessly stylish in a checked outfit. Sharing the photo, Farah Khan captioned the post, “sorry @katrinakaif he s found some1 else (tongue out emoji) @vickykaushal #croatia.”

Soon, Katrina reshared the picture on her Instagram space and penned an unexpected and hilarious reply. It read, “Your allowed @farahkhankunder (red heart emojis)” She also added the song Kuch Toh Hua Hai from Kal Ho Naa Ho to the Instagram story.

Moments later, Vicky too shared the photo and wrote a funny and witty reply too. He wrote, “We are just ‘good friends.’”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reply to Farah Khan:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have an interesting line-up of films. The Raazi actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani which will hit the cinema halls on June 10, 2022. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, the Sanju actor will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Anand Tiwari untitled next with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Katrina, on the other hand, will star next in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and is directed by Sriram Raghavan. She will be next seen in the action-thriller film, Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film is set to hit the big screens on Eid 2023. She also has Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

