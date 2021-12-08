Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to have two haldi ceremonies; Groom’s family expected to visit London next year

The pre-wedding festivities of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have started. The couple along with their families are at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan for their dreamy wedding. The news updates for their marriage are coming up and now there is a recent update that the couple will be having two Haldi ceremonies. This is a ceremony where the bride and groom are applied turmeric (haldi) before their marriage. As mentioned in India Today, the function will start from today.

The reports mention that on December 8, i.e. Vicky and Katrina's Haldi ceremony will happen around noon. Today, Katrina's sisters and their husbands, along with other relatives, will participate in the haldi. And tomorrow on December 9, there will be a traditional haldi ceremony before the wedding. Vicky will be a part of the haldi on December 9. Earlier in the day, celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda took to social media and shared a photo as she headed to her 'next wedding destination'. Her post left fans curious to know if she is Katrina's mehendi artist.

The report also mentions that Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte has invited Vicky Kaushal's parents, Veena and Sham Kaushal to London. The family is apparently planning to visit Katrina's family in London in January next year. Yesterday it was the couple’s Sangeet ceremony and it was a grand affair.

Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina are contemplating signing a movie together as leads. The report claimed that the two have been offered several projects and now, they may be considering one which is with a big production house of a close friend.