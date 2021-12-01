Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif lay down strict rules for wedding: No photos, No location disclosure, No videos.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for over a year, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for their Udaipur wedding that is set to take place next week. Looks like the countdown has already begun and several snippets of information are now coming to the fore. According to a latest report published in India Today, Vicky and Katrina''s guests will most likely be made to sign an NDA clause.

The couple have laid down strict rules to follow during the three-day wedding festivities. From no photos to no disclosure of location on social media, looks like Vicky and Katrina's wedding will be a super private affair.

Take a look at the rules laid down for the 9 December wedding:

No disclosure of wedding attendance

No photography

No sharing pictures on social media

No sharing location on social media

No contact with the outside world till you leave the venue

All photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners

No reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue

The new Covid-19 variant Omicron has also raised concerns over the wedding guest list. Considering celebrities as well as Katrina's family from overseas will be flying in to Rajasthan, the couple may downsize their guest list.

A source informed the portal, "They don’t want to take any chances and now the new concern is to downsize the guest list in light of the new variant. While the couple has decided to invite all their co-stars, directors and producers now they are revising the list and figuring things out with a new perspective. Katrina’s side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change given the new travel guidelines being issued."

