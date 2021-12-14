Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif look smitten as they return from Maldives & netizens can't stop obsessing over them

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all over the news these days, courtesy their grand wedding. The couple had tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 9 in Rajasthan and post their honeymoon, they are back in the town. Vicky and Katrina were papped at the airport and they were a sight to behold as they stepped out hand-in-hand. The newlyweds made sure to pose for the cameras as they stepped out and looked totally smitten in love.

In the pics doing the rounds on social media, Vicky and Katrina were all smiles as they were showered with congratulatory messages by the paps. This isn’t all. One couldn’t get enough of Katrina’s new bride look including her mangalsutra, red chooda, and sindoor. And while Vicky and Katrina’s first public appearance pics are going viral, netizens can’t seem to get enough of their mushy chemistry. An Instagram user wrote, “Wow kya lg re h dono pyare pyare ek dm”. Another user was in awe of Katrina’s bridal glow and wrote, “She looks so stunninggggg! That bridal glow”. On the other hand, a user wrote about how happy Vicky and Katrina look together.

Check out the post:

Meanwhile, the newlyweds have been sharing beautiful pics from their wedding, Mehendi, and Haldi ceremony, and each pic was about love and laughter. In fact, Vicky and Katrina had also sent out hampers to their friends from the industry which included flowers, sweets, and a handwritten note expressing their gratitude towards them for their best wishes.