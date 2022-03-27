Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif make for a gorgeous couple in this recent selfie with influencer Anisha Dixit

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. It is always a visual treat for the fans to look at the pictures of the couple posing together. Even though several months have passed since their wedding, fans cannot get over the lovey-dovey pictures of the newlyweds. A picture of Vicky and Katrina looking gorgeous as always has surfaced on the internet and in the picture, we can see them posing with popular influencer and YouTuber Anisha Dixit.

Vicky Kaushal can be seen taking the selfie as he looks dapper in a black suit. The picture is from Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash, which took place a few days back. Vicky and Katrina graced the party and turned all heads with their first party appearance after marrying. Behind him stands Anisha Dixit who has kept her one hand on his shoulder and then stood Katrina Kaif looking breathtakingly gorgeous in a light blue attire and she too kept her hand on Vicky’s shoulder. All three of them looked lovely with big smiles on their faces and this picture appears to have been taken at some event. Sharing this picture, Anisha wrote, “Only love and gratitude in my heart Agar 50k comments is post pe complete hue, I will make a Normal vs Psychopath Video with this amazing jodi !!! Can we do it?? I am counting on all of you!! Let's Make it happen!! Lets Goooo & comment!! @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 #Vickat.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Vicky and Katrina registered their marriage on March 19th after three months of their wedding. On the same night, after the marriage registration, the couple celebrated the occasion with their folks at a restaurant. Katrina and Vicky arrived at the restaurant with the actress' mother Suzanne Turquotte. The dinner was also attended by Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny, father Shyam Kaushal, and mother Veena Kaushal.

