Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Mehendi PICS: Bride’s radiant smile to groom’s filmy proposal, 5 EPIC moments

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding ceremonies might have been over a few days back but social media is still going gaga over their stunning pictures. Vicky and Katrina had a grand wedding at the Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Rajasthan earlier this week. It was only after they tied the knot, we got to witness some of the most beautiful pictures of the two getting hitched. Well, the newlyweds have been taking social media by storm quite literally as they keep sharing pictures from each of their pre-wedding ceremonies each day. After Haldi, today they shared Mehendi pictures and we have to admit that we have never seen a bride and groom so happy during their wedding.

While the internet is on fire and netizens can’t stop gushing about the newlyweds' Mehendi pics, here are some of the best moments from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Mehendi which will make you want to get married ASAP.

Vicky Kaushal posing on Katrina Kaif’s lap

Look at that smile on Vicky Kaushal’s face. His smile is screaming happiness from every corner and it is as if the actor just wants the world to know that he is the luckiest man on the earth. While Katrina is getting Mehendi applied on her hands, we can see Vicky posing in full swag as he rests his head on Katrina’s lap.

Vicky Kaushal’s filmy proposal dance

In this picture, Vicky Kaushal can be seen with a bunch of flowers in his hand as he sits on his knees right in front of his bride. This is a total filmy picture as Vicky appears to be proposing to Kat in Bollywood style.

Katrina’s radiant smile

The wedding glow is for real! Look at Katrina’s face glow. Her radiant smile makes our hearts melt and we bet the fans cannot help but just keep looking at Kat and how gorgeous she looked.

Sunny Kaushal & Vicky Kaushal’s Josh is too high

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal is a happy brother and his josh is definitely too high. This picture is proof of the fact that he is so excited to welcome his ‘parjai ji’ into the family.

Katrina Kaif poses with her sisters

Sister’s that smile together, stay together! Well, Katrina Kaif posing with two of her sisters makes for a wonderful picture. In this, we also have an addition. We can see Actress Sharvari Wagh posing too. She is also rumoured to be dating Sunny Kaushal.

