Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif mobbed by fans at Mumbai airport as they return from their trip; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are two of the most loved and most-popular couples in Bollywood. These two never hesitate in showering love on each other and always make sure to spend quality time with each other. The lovebirds recently jetted off to spend some time away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and last night were spotted at Mumbai airport making a stylish return. It goes a without a doubt that fans got too excited to spot them and wanted to click pictures with them.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif oblige fans with selfies

In the pictures and videos that have come out from Mumbai airport, we can spot Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walking towards their car separately. The actress looked stylish in a printed grey tee that she paired over dark grey cargo pants. She completed her look with a single ponytail, black boots and black shades. The entire time Kat protected her face with a mask. Vicky on the other hand, wore a dark grey coloured hoodie that he paired over black tracks and shoes. He completed his look with black glasses and a black cap. Both the actors were mobbed by their fans for pictures the moment they spotted them making an exit from the airport.

Check out the video:

Katrina Kaif work front

Katrina is all set to be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will soon start shooting for Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the OTT hit Govinda Naam Mera, which featured him in the titular role. He recently wrapped up the upcoming Sam Manekshaw biopic which has been titled Sam Bahadur. The autobiographical drama marks his second collaboration with director Meghna Gulzar. He has a promising line-up of films including Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy, and Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani duo's Dunki.

