Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif perform Lakshmi Puja as they celebrate first Diwali post marriage; PIC

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Diwali with great enthusiasm and fanfare this year. While it is a special and auspicious day for everyone in India, the festival of lights will be extra-special for some celebs this year as it marks their first Diwali after tying the knot. Among those are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who got married in December last year. The couple shared some gorgeous pictures on the occasion of their first Karwa Chauth a few days ago, and now that they are celebrating their first Diwali post marriage, Vicky has shared a glimpse of their celebration.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and hold a special puja. Vicky Kaushal recently took to his Instagram account to post an adorable picture of him and Katrina performing Lakshmi Pooja at their home together. In the picture, Vicky can be seen with his arm around Katrina as they perform Lakshmi Pooja. The two opted for simple ethnic wear. Katrina opted for a white kurta with pink salwar and had a yellow dupatta over her head. Meanwhile, Vicky opted for an all-white kurta pajama set. The couple can be seen worshipping Goddess Lakshmi in one corner of their house, while the picture also gives a brief glimpse of their lavish living room.

Vicky Kaushal wishes fans on Diwali

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal and wished his fans a Happy Diwali. “घर की लक्ष्मी के साथ लक्ष्मी पूजा हो गयी। आप सभी को हमारी तरफ़ से शुभ दीपावली” wrote Vicky Kaushal. Check out his post below.