Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s brother spotted hitting the gym in all black attire ahead of the wedding; PICS

The groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal seems to be in full prep for his wedding with Katrina Kaif. Both their families have started the prep and we have been giving you glimpses of all the designer clothes that have been entering into Katrina and Vicky’s homes. Well, before the chaos of the big wedding begins, it looks like both the lovebirds are working a bit extra on their fitness game. Katrina was spotted hitting the gym today morning and now Vicky was papped hitting the gym. Well, Kat’s brother too seems to be working on his fitness ahead of his sister’s wedding as he too was snapped hitting the gym.

In the pictures, we can see Vicky Kaushal in all-black attire. He wore a black tee over his black shorts. He paired it with a black cap and a black mask that covered his face. Vicky wore a white pair of socks, beige slip-on and he held a black bag in one of his hands. It was evident from the pictures that the actor was smiling from ear to ear as he posed for the paps with a thumbs up. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif’s brother too was dressed in all-black attire. He wore a sleeveless tee over black shorts and black shoes. Kat’s brother too posed with a thumbs up sign.

Take a look:

Talking about the wedding, reported Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be tying the knot on December 9 in Six Senses Fort, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding festivities will begin from December 7. There will be mehendi, sangeet and a grand wedding.

We know all the fans just cannot wait to see Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal getting hitched.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates: All you need to know about their royal wedding