Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s new Juhu home décor happening in full swing; Couple to shift there in December?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most talked-about couples of the current time. Ever since the rumour of them dating was out, fans could not keep their calm and were jumping in joy. Well, reports also suggest that Katrina and Vicky might soon become tie the knot in December. In fact, some reports stated that the couple have already had a roka ceremony at Kabir Khan’s house on Diwali night. The latest news that has surfaced on the internet states that the rumoured couple has been setting up their apartment in full swing.

According to reports in ETimes, Vicky Kaushal has bought a house in Juhu. A source has revealed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky would be occupying the 8th floor of the Juhu building. The source has gone on to reveal that it's a building where the entire floor is given to one family only. The décor is happening in full swing and the couple is expected to shift by December this year. The reports further state that Katrina has been making frequent visits to the house and taking an active participation in the décor and other arrangements. Most of the time she is accompanied by Vicky and sometimes she makes solo visits too.

If earlier reports are to be believed then Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will become man and wife in December. The marriage is likely to happen in Rajasthan. Apparently, many event companies will work together to organise the VIP wedding. Different companies are being hired for different events. Representatives of these event companies are searching rooms in different hotels in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

What we all can do now is wait for the official wedding announcement.

