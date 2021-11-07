Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s roka ceremony took place on Diwali night at THIS director’s house; Report

All eyes are on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ever since the news of their wedding has surfaced. Everyone is eagerly waiting for their wedding and many fans consider it as the wedding of the year. Well, earlier there were reports of Vicky and Kat’s roka but neither the actor nor the actress spoke about it. But the latest rumour suggests that the lovebirds had a private roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s home in Mumbai. The ceremony took place on Diwali as both the families considered it to be an auspicious date.

According to reports in ETimes Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had opted to travel in different cars to reach the venue so that they could avoid paparazzi and the speculations. Earlier it was reported that Kat and Vicky will be tying the knot in December this year and their preferred venue for the big day will be at Six Senses Fort resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Talking about their private roka ceremony, Vicky was accompanied by his brother Sunny Kaushal and his parents whereas, Kat had her sister Isabelle and mom Suzanne by her side.

Apparently, Kabir Khan and Katrina Kaif share a special bond and consider Kat as his family. Hence he was more than happy to host this special occasion. A source close to the couple revealed that everything was kept minimal for the roka ceremony. The house was decorated with flowers and light. Although, both Vicky and Katrina shared their Diwali pictures on their social media handles but decided to keep mum about their roka.

