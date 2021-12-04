Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s sangeet, mehendi & marriage theme is all about bling & pastels; Report

With each passing day, we are nearing the wedding date of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The excitement around the wedding seems to be increasing. Yesterday, the groom-to-be was spotted entering the bride-to-be’s house in the evening and left late in the night. We also gave you all a glimpse of several outfits from Falguni Shane Peacock being taken inside Katrina’s home. But today, we have an update about the theme of their pre-wedding festivities including Mehendi and Sangeet.

According to reports in India Today, the wedding ceremonies of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will begin at Six Senses Fort, Rajasthan from December 7. It is said that both the bride-to-be and the groom-to-be have come up with the theme for their pre-wedding ceremonies. After multiple meetings with wedding planners, they have decided on the themes. According to sources, the theme of mehendi will be gold, beige, ivory and white. The theme for the sangeet will be bling. Reportedly, there will be performances by Katrina, Vicky and several Bollywood stars at their sangeet. Talking about the wedding, pastel sorbet is the theme.

There were several reports that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s court marriage will take place before the traditional wedding and that they would already be legally wedded before the grand wedding at Rajasthan.

A source close to the couple said, "Vicky-Katrina are planning to call the registrar over to the actor's Juhu home to complete the formalities and both the families are expected to be part of this ceremony. They will also have three witnesses present." As reported earlier, Vicky and Katrina's marriage will be registered under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

