Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to grace the ceremony?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have dominated the headlines ever since the reports of their wedding surfaced online. Now, as per the latest update in ETimes, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have confirmed that they would attend the couple's wedding. Leading daily’s source confirmed the same and also informed that Vicky and Katrina are likely to reach Ranthambore on December 06.

“There’s a small function on December 10 too, after which Vicky and Katrina will leave from Ranthambore. Till now, their families too haven’t reached. Guess they too will be coming on December 6. All preparations are in full swing and everything is on track,” told the source.

ETimes also reported that before their arrival, several celebs have already sent their security teams to Ranthambore. To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be exchanging vows on the 9th of December at Six Senses Resort, near Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Our reliable sources also told us that the lovebirds will have a court marriage first under the Special Marriage Act. Two days back, a meeting was also held in the presence of District Collector Rajendra Kishan, superintendent of police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company handling the couple’s wedding arrangements. The officials disclosed that around 120 guests will be attending the wedding at the palace.

According to a report in India Today, Vicky and Katrina have come up with the theme for their pre-wedding ceremonies. After multiple rounds of meetings with wedding planners, they have decided on the themes. According to the leading daily’s source, the theme of mehendi will be gold, beige, ivory and white. The theme for the sangeet will be bling.