Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding: To be groom’s father Sham Kaushal arranges food for paps outside house

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks. Although the lovebirds have been extremely hush-hush about their big day on December 9th and the preparations ahead of it, reports with several details relating to the royal wedding have been creating buzz consistently. The paparazzi in the dream city of Mumbai have been doing their best to catch glimpses of Vicky and Katrina before they leave for their wedding in Rajasthan. According to the latest reports in a leading daily, Vicky’s father, Sham Kaushal, in a kind gesture, has arranged food for the paps stationed outside their residence.