Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding: Butter Chicken, Chole Bhature will add zaika to their big day

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot this week. Each day, new updates of their big day are leaked online. Now, details regarding their delicious wedding menu have surfaced on the internet. As per Bollywood Life, their menu includes mouth-watering food items from Chole Bhature to Butter chicken.

According to the portal, trucks loaded with fresh produce has been brought in from Karnataka to their wedding venue. It is also claimed that about 100 confectioners have already arrived at the Six Sense Resort. Reportedly, they are stationed at Dharamshala. The wedding venue is going to be filled with Punjabi platter including famous items like Chole Bhature, Butter Chicken and more. In addition to this, the guests will also be served a slew of exotic dishes. More detail regarding the same remains unclear. An official confirmation of the same is yet awaited.

Although the wedding is going to be a close-knit affair including only friends and family. However, a grand reception ceremony is being organised for their Bollywood colleagues. Reportedly, the pre-wedding festivities will begin tomorrow which will go on for about three days. Speaking of their bond, rumours of Katrina Kaif dating Vicky Kaushal began back in the year 2018. It so happened that while making an appearance on the famous chat show, Koffee With Karan season 6, Katrina Kaif openly admitted that she would look good opposite actor Vicky Kaushal on the silver screen.

Later when Kaushal graced the same show, the Uri star was shown short footage of Katrina’s answer. Enticed by her beauty, Vicky nearly fainted while listening to Katrina’s statement. Later in 2019, the duo trended big time after being spotted on a dinner date together in the dream city, Mumbai. Photos from the date went insanely viral on social media, thereby sparking romance rumours online. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have still continued to keep their relationship away from the limelight.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: Soon to wed couple gets papped as they leave for Jaipur