Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding gets another confirmation? Gajraj Rao jokes about mobile ban at venue

The month of December has begun and with that, the buzz around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding too has been getting stronger. If reports are to be believed then the two will be tying the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. No confirmation has come in from either of the stars yet but inside sources have revealed a lot of details related to the wedding. One of the news that we got to hear about the wedding was that the guests will not be allowed to take their mobile phones inside. Well, today Vicky’s Love Per Square Foot co-star Gajraj Rao has reacted to this news and that appears to be a subtle confirmation about the same.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Gajraj Rao shared the screenshot of the news that said, “Mobile ban during the wedding”. Sharing this he wrote, “Selfie nahi lene dega, to main nahi aa raha byah main…” Gajraj’s this statement has created a lot of buzz as it appears to be a kind of confirmation for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Well, until now there is no confirmation regarding the guest list too but there were reports that Shashank Khaitan is the first confirmed guest at their wedding.

Take a look:

Moreover, it was also recently revealed that the happy couple is to throw another scintillating bash in Mumbai post-wedding for a larger pool of their industry friends. With the wedding fever in the air, the fans are super stoked to get updates about the super-special marriage, which is all set to happen on December 9.

We are sure that after Gajraj Rao’s statements fans are even more curious about the big wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

