Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding: NDAs to secret codes, a list of security measures at the royal shaadi

ll eyes are set on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as the lovebirds gear up to exchange wedding vows in a dreamy destination wedding in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on December 9th. Just like their dating life, Vicky and Katrina have ensured to keep their special day super private and intimate with only numbered guests making it to the invite list. Not only this, reports have been buzzing with the several security measures the star couple has deployed for their wedding extravaganza.

The Big Fat Indian Weddings in the tinsel town of Bollywood have always been super cautious when it comes to maintaining security. And from the reports about their wedding preparations, it is quite clear that Vicky and Kat have left no stone unturned in this regard. In fact, they might have just set some pretty high standards when it comes to privacy and security measures.

With the pre-wedding rituals rolling in from tomorrow, i.e., December 7th, we have listed down the several security measures at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding:

1. No phone, no photos policy:

It will be time before fans can feast their eyes on the scenes from Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities as a No Phone, No Photos policy has been reportedly put in place. No one involved in the wedding – be it guests, organizers, or the hotel staff will have access to smartphones or any other electronic device so that no pictures or videos can be taken. However, they will have basic phones.

2. Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) for guests

Reportedly, guests invited to Vicky and Katrina’s wedding have been asked to sign an NDA barring them from revealing their attendance at the grand event.

3. Drones to be shot down

The to-be bride and groom want to ensure that their privacy does not get invaded during their special days. Hence, reports state that if any drones are spotted flying around the wedding venue at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, they will be shot down.

4. Secret codes for guests

If reports are to be believed, guests at the wedding will be allotted secret codes. They will be asked these codes instead of their official names at the entrance of the wedding venue and hotels, in order to confirm their identity.

5. Wedding planners’ approval

Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina's wedding pictures will require approval from the wedding planners before they get uploaded on social media.

6. Aerial entry to avoid paparazzi

If all of the above measures were not enough, it is being reported that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be making an aerial entry at the wedding venue to avoid getting clicked.

7. Covid protocols

Covid safety protocols will also be in full place on Katrina and Vicky’s D-Day. Reportedly, guests should be either doubly vaccinated, or they should produce a negative RT-PCR report.

8. Sawai Madhopur police to ensure security outside wedding venue

In a recent meeting called by the District Collector of Sawai Madhopur, Mr. Rajendra Kishan, it was decided that the district police will not only review the security at the venue ahead of the big wedding, but they will also provide security outside it. Police officials will reportedly ensure that traffic runs smoothly around the area and no commotion takes place. Moreover, the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) will also be deployed around the venue.

9. Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera’s Tiger Security

As per the latest reports, Salman Khan’s trusted bodyguard Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera’s team called ‘Tiger Security’ will handle the security at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue.

What do you think about these security measures? Are you excited about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s royal wedding? Let us know in the comments below!

