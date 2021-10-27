Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s wedding news has fans excited, call it ‘most enormous wedding in B Town history’

If there is any rumoured couple that fans cannot stop talking about, then it is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif currently. The reports of them dating have been going on for quite a long time now but neither Vicky nor Katrina have gone ahead to confirm anything. But whenever they are spotted at the same place, fans feel that it is kind of proof of their relationship. Recently, the rumoured love birds were spotted in the city last night and that has given rise to another set of fresh rumours about their wedding.

The video can see Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif snapped in their own cars. Reportedly, the two were in Santacruz. As they were being clicked in their cars, both the actors looked happy and waved at the paps. Just before this video went viral, the reports of them getting married in December had surfaced. Well, the moment this video surfaced on the internet, fans could not keep their calm. One fan commented, “The blockbuster queen is gettin married this will be the most enormous wedding in bollywood history ever mark my words.” The second fan commented, “Feels like an official confirmation. best wishes to both..” The third fan wrote, “Omg omg omg I am so happy and excited for them. They will make such a nice pair.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is all set for her upcoming release Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. This Rohit Shetty film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, he is currently basking in the success of his recently released film ‘Sardar Udham’.

What do you think about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding?

