Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding paves way for hilarious memes on social media

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is the buzzing topic of the town these days. After all, the couple, who was always tight lipped about their relationship, is finally set to make things official. Katrina and Vicky will be tying the knot in a royal ceremony in The Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Interestingly, the lovebirds have been quite particular about their privacy and have taken stringent measures to ensure pics from their wedding ceremonies don’t leak on social media.

Not just there are reports that the guests are not there to carry their phones to the venue, they have also been asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The media reports also suggested that special security measures are also being taken to ensure that outsiders are not allowed inside the venue. While their fans are excited about the couple taking their nuptial vows, their wedding preparations and privacy measures have sparked a meme fest on social media with netizens expressing their views with a hilarious twist.

Take a look at the memes regarding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding:

#vickatwedding

Fans after Vicky Katrina post their first pic together : pic.twitter.com/Vn09OISYZG — Zoya (@Kattysupremacy) December 4, 2021

Vicky Kaushal placing orders for the security of Vicky and Katrina's marriage#KatrinaVickywedding pic.twitter.com/0hbbhyUwIN — RiazBrothers (@RiazBrothersZ) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the media reports suggested that Katrina had opted for an organic mehendi for her big day which was celebrated together by the groom and bride’s family. Reportedly, groom Vicky will be making a grand entry on his D-Day and it is likely to come on a chariot which will be drawn by 7 horses. It is also reported that Vicky and Katrina will be heading to Maldives for their honeymoon.