Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding: Security beefed up at the venue in Rajasthan; Reports

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood these days. After all, the lovebirds, who have been dating each other for a while now, are set to the plunge now. Yes! Katrina and Vicky are expected to tie the knot in the coming week in a destination wedding in Six Senses Hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While the preparations are going on in full swing, the couple is taking special measures to maintain privacy on their big day wherein the guests are not allowed to carry mobile phones during ceremonies.