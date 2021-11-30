Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding suites at a resort in Sawai Madhopur to cost 7 lakh per night: Report

According to a report in India Today, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding will take place on 9 December. Vicky and Katrina will be getting married at Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple will be staying in the most expensive suites at the hotel, which costs Rs 7 lakh per night. The wedding preparations are reportedly going on in full swing at the resort and the wedding is being organized by Deco events. Lavish suites have been booked for both the actors at the resort.

Reportedly, the most expensive suite of the hotel - Raja Man Singh - has been booked for Vicky and Katrina. The tariff per night is Rs 7 lakh. The hotel has two more suites in the same price range. Six Senses Fort Barwara has 15 other suites that cost Rs 4 lakh each. Meanwhile, the other rooms' tariff is Rs 1 lakh for a night. Vicky and Katrina's suite also has a private garden and a swimming pool with a great view. As the rooms got booked for Vicky and Katrina, the security at Six Senses Resort has been tightened.

According to reports, both Vicky and Katrina will check in with their families at the resort on 6 December and will check out on 11 December. For security, 100 bouncers will arrive at the venue on December 5. Meena Dharamshala has been booked for these bouncers. For the security of VIP guests, jawans of Rajasthan Police will also be posted there. Wedding functions of Vicky and Katrina will take place between 7-9 December.

