Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding venue in Rajasthan gets decorated for D Day; See FIRST photo

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot this week. The couple, who have been dating each other for a while, will be taking the plunge in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan. And while the soon to wed couple is making to maintain privacy for their wedding festivities, it is reported that the preparations are going on in full swing. As per the recent update, the bride and groom’s family have reportedly left for Rajasthan ahead of the wedding.

And now, we have got our hands on the first pic of Katrina and Vicky’s wedding venue which will leave you excited for their big day. The pic features the 14th century Rajasthan fort, the Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur and it has buses and trucks parked outside the premises with decoration tuff. The decorators have created a new gate for the entrance which is being decorated with a cream coloured frill. Besides, a tent was also placed and the pic made it evident that the preparations for Vicky and Katrina’s wedding are going on at a large scale with several workers going busy with the decorations.

Take a look at the first pic of the decoration of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding venue:

According to media reports, Katrina and Vicky’s wedding ceremonies will begin from December 7. While the soon to wed couple is quite particular about their privacy, they have also decided on special themes for their pre-wedding ceremonies. According to sources, the theme of mehendi will be gold, beige, ivory and white. The theme for the sangeet will be bling.

