Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan: Celebs we want to see in Koffee With Karan 7

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan has a massive fan following. Fans loved to see different celebrities gracing the chat show. Karan asked the most unexpected questions in a very easy breezy way. Well, the fun and excitement are set to be renewed for a new season and the filmmaker made an official announcement about it yesterday. We know that all of you are eagerly waiting to see this season and are looking forward to knowing who will be on the show. But before you get to see that we bring you our wishlist of the celebrities whom we want to see on the couch.

Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif

These two got married last year. It would be every fan’s delight to see them together on the couch competing for the hamper and talking about their love story and bond.

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor

Yet another newlywed couple, Alia and Ranbir would be so much fun to watch together on the couch. They have made headlines whenever they appeared on the chat show, so imagine when the two come together in one episode, what will be the outcome. Already excited to see them!

Shah Rukh Khan – Suhana Khan

We have seen Shah Rukh Khan on the couch already. But what will be exciting will be him appearing with his daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her OTT debut. We would get to see their bond and the fans would get to know the star kid better.

Salman Khan – Iulia Vantur

There have been so many rumours about Salman dating Iulia. If there is any truth to this, only time will tell but before that, wouldn’t it be exciting to see them together on the couch being quizzed by Karan Johar?

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Fans love her bubbly nature and bindass attitude. She always speaks her mind and that is what is needed for KJo’s show. We bet she would be fun to watch as she would get competitive for the hamper.

