Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif share Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha look as they send birthday wishes to the actor

It’s Hrithik Roshan’s 48th birthday today and the actor is inundated with best wishes from fans, friends and family. The social media is abuzz with posts and videos for Bollywood’s Greek God’s birthday. Amid this, Hrithik also treated his fans with the first look poster of his look from the much anticipated Bollywood remake of Vikram Vedha and it is has set the internet on fire. While several celebs have showered birthday love on Hrithik, joining them Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also sent birthday wishes to the superstar.

Taking to their respective social media handles, both Vicky and Katrina shared Hrithik’s look from Vikram Vedha on their Instagram story. In the caption, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor wished Hrithik an amazing year ahead. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Sir!!! Have the most amazing year ahead. @hrithikroshan”. On the other hand, Katrina wished love, peace and happiness to her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star on his special day. She wrote, “Happy Birthday. All the love, peace, joy and happiness to you today and everyday. @hrithikroshan” along with white heart emoticons.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s birthday wishes for Hrithik Roshan:

Earlier, Tiger Shroff has also penned a heartwarming note for Hrithik along with a special video from their movie War. It is the scene where both the actors first look at each other, then run and give a smashing flying kick to the enemy. Sharing this video in his Instagram story, Tiger wrote, “Happy Birthday to one of my greatest inspirations. Thank you for laying down the blue print for so many of us to follow. Even though we can’t come close, lots of love sir.”

