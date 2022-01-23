Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif share THIS one big interest & it’s proof that ‘they are made for each other’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the cutest couples of Bollywood currently. The newlyweds have been taking social media by quite a storm with their lovey-dovey pictures. Be it their first Lohri pictures or first Christmas pics, all of them have made fans go gaga over it. Well, recently URI: The Surgical Strike actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him playing cricket in Indore on the sets of his upcoming movie. We found out that it is not only him who enjoys playing cricket on the sets but it is also his wifey Kat who shares the same interest.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a video of him in full swing batting on what appears to be a terrace field. He is wearing a grey tee over black pants and his form is just like a professional cricket. Sharing this video the actor wrote, “Team that plays together, slays together”. Well, this is not the first time that Vicky shared a video of him playing cricket on the sets. But, what is interesting is an old video of Katrina Kaif playing cricket on the sets of her film ‘Bharat’. She too can be seen in black attire can be seen hitting nice shots from her bat.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next with Sara Ali Khan in Indore. Apart from this, he has a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline. Talking about Katrina Kaif, she will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif makes Saturday morning better with her style statement as she gets papped at the airport; PICS